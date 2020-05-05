Boost Systems receives approval for Petzl Lezard Helivac Lanyard

Boost Human External Cargo Systems, a leader in the provision of advanced, certified and compliant human external cargo (HEC) systems, products and services for the rescue, utility, public safety and defense sectors, has introduced its latest offering, an FAA and Transport Canada supplemental type certified Petzl Lezard Helivac Lanyard.

As with all personnel carrying device systems (PCDS) items offered by Boost Systems, the Lezard Helivac lanyard is compliant and approved to Title 14 – Subsection 27.865/29.865

Jeff Yarnold, vice president of operations for Boost Systems explained that the Lezard Helivac lanyard is designed for helicopter operations at altitude.

“Essentially, this product facilitates the insertion and extraction phases of personnel during potentially dangerous transitions to and from a helicopter to a structure like a powerline tower — for maintenance purposes; or another vertical surface, such as mountain face during a rescue operation. This product offers an enhanced level of functionality and safety by means of an adjustable arm that can be ejected or ‘break-away’ in a controlled manner; ensuring either crew or rescue subject are safely supported should the helicopter be required to transition from its hover position during the insertion or extraction.”

Yarnold said that adding the Lezard Helivac lanyard to Boost Systems’ growing list of FAA-approved PCDS items means the company can now offer a product that can be released as an FAA airworthy component when supplied through Boost Systems. To ensure the company would be able to provide full service support in regard to supplying the FAA and Transport Canada-approved Lezard Helivac lanyard to utility and rescue operators, Boost Systems also underwent extensive training with the original equipment manufacturer, Petzl USA, to become recognized trainers on the Lezard system.

All Boost Systems’ PCDS products are intended for use for CFR part 133 external load missions (hoist and fixed line applications) including SAR, law enforcement and rescue HEC operations as well as cargo transport, utility line work including powerline maintenance and forestry operations. They include longlines, lanyards, work harnesses, evacuation harnesses, evacuation bags and various other items; and all comply with Title 14 Subsection 27.865/29.865.

Boost Systems offers HEC systems for the AS350, AS355, H125, Bell 206L, Bell 407 and MD500 helicopters. All systems are fully-certified and compliant to the latest FAR 27.865 and FAA AC133-1B HEC standards and provide the highest level of safety and versatility available to the industry. HEC systems under development by Boost that will available in 2020 include: Bell 212 and Bell 412, and the Airbus H135/145 helicopter/ BK-117.