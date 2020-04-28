Boost Systems introduces MD 500 series human external cargo system

Boost Human External Cargo Systems, the global leader in the provision of advanced, certified and compliant human external cargo (HEC) systems and services for the rescue, utility, public safety and defense sectors, has introduced its latest offering, an HEC system for the MD 500 series helicopter. The system is fully compliant to the latest FAR 27.865 and FAA AC133-1B HEC standards.

Jeff Yarnold, vice president, Operations for Boost Systems stated that the MD 500 series HEC system approval comes at a time when the helicopter industry is challenged with the Covid-19 pandemic; and that his MD 500 HEC system offers operators a superior HEC system when compared to the alternative, and being offered at extremely competitive pricing.

“We have remained in contact with MD 500 operators over the past several months, and we are very aware of the financial challenges they are facing. In addressing this, our goal is to work with operators to ensure they have access to our best-in-class HEC systems. We’ve also made the decision to package our MD 500 HEC systems with our FAA-approved personnel carrying device systems (optional) to provide operators with even greater financial and operational value,” said Yarnold.

The Boost Systems MD 500 HEC system is recommended for use for CFR part 133 external load missions including SAR, law enforcement and rescue HEC operations as well as cargo transport, utility line work including powerline maintenance and forestry operations.

Features include:

Superior, robust beam design – offering greater strength and durability.

Highest removable HEC hook available – 900-pound HEC working load limit.

Removable HEC hook enables operational flexibility by reducing overall fleet purchase costs (one hook may be shared between helicopters).

Removable HEC hook reduces the risk of connecting to the wrong hook during non-HEC operations.

Compact Hydraulic Collective-mounted Primary Quick Release System with Dual Activation Device.

Electric Back-up Quick Release System with Dual Activation Device (multiple mounting options).

Hook spacing avoids hook contact and risk of inadvertent release in flight.

HEC Hook “Stopper Plug” for installation when not performing HEC operations.

Integrated aluminum stopper to prevent fuel tank penetration during a vertical impact.

Optional FAA-approved PCDS System.

Boost Systems offers HEC systems for the AS350, AS355, H125, Bell 206L, Bell 407 and MD 500 helicopters. All systems are fully certified and compliant to the latest FAR 27.865 and FAA AC133-1B HEC standards (including optional approved PCDS) and provide the highest level of safety and versatility available to the industry.

Additional helicopter HEC systems under development by Boost that will available in 2020 include: Bell 212 and Bell 412, and the Airbus H135/145 helicopter/BK117.