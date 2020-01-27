Boost introduces new HEC products for Bell 206L and MD500 helicopters

Boost Human External Cargo Systems, a global industry leader in the provision of the most advanced, fully-certified, human external cargo (HEC) systems and services for the rescue, utility, public safety and defense sectors announced it now offers HEC systems for the Bell 206L and MD500 helicopter models. Boost Systems is exhibiting at Heli-Expo 2020 at Booth #2436.

Derek Thomas, president of Boost Systems explained that the continual development and introduction of HEC systems is the result of several factors.

“We launched in 2016 with the introduction of the AS350/AS355 HEC system which within a very short period provided us access to key industry HEC operators. Once word spread with regard to the improved design, safety and versatility of our systems, we began receiving inquires on availability of our HEC systems for other platforms, as well for availability of our comprehensive training programs,” said Thomas.

Thomas elaborated that he and vice president of Operations Jeff Yarnold took immediate advantage of these opportunities to engage with HEC stakeholders; from individual and fleet operators to regional, national and international organizations to listen to their HEC concerns and then collaborate with them to develop HEC systems that provide enhanced design, safety and versatility via availability of FAA, EASA, CAAC and Transport Canada compliant and certified HEC products and training.

“Boost System’s primary mission is to advance the safety, capacity, technology and availability of certified and compliant human external cargo equipment used by rescue and utility operators around the globe; augmented by industry-leading training programs,” stated Yarnold. “We are fully-committed to working with the top engineers, industry experts and helicopter operators and pilots to meet the growing industry demand for our products, and ensure we remain at the leading edge of the HEC industry.”

Yarnold encouraged HEC operators to visit the Boost Systems team at Heli-Expo 2020 to discuss any items of interest related to products, training or HEC consultations.

With this announcement, Boost Systems now offers HEC systems for the AS350, AS355, H125, Bell 206L, Bell 407 and MD500 helicopters. All systems are fully-certified and compliant to the latest FAR 27.865 and FAA AC133-1B HEC standards (including optional approved PCDS), and provide the highest level of safety and reliability available to the industry.

Additional helicopter HEC systems under development by Boost, which are planned to be made available in 2020 include: Bell 212 and Bell 412, and the EC-145/BK-117/BO-105 helicopters.