Boost adds director of business development & sales

Boost Human External Cargo Systems — an industry leader in the provision of advanced, fully-certified human external cargo (HEC) systems and services to the rescue, utility, public safety and defense sectors — has announced the addition of Dave McGrath as the company’s senior director of business development and sales, effective Jan. 6, 2020.

McGrath’s responsibilities include global business development and sales for helicopter human external cargo systems, training and consulting services to operators specializing in helicopter rescue, industry (i.e: forestry and power line maintenance), helicopter firefighting and defense sector requirements, as well as OEM/operator inquiries into new system development. He will also play a role in directing Boost’s media and industry relations activities and brand/marketing initiatives.

Jeff Yarnold, Boost’s vice president of operations, explained that engaging McGrath as part of the Boost team is the result of his company’s ongoing success and 2020-forward strategic growth plan. “Dave McGrath is a well-respected and networked business development professional with more than 30 years of industry experience; ranging from aircraft maintenance duties up to and including leading the business development and strategy initiatives for several of our industry’s leading MRO providers.

“Dave’s contributions to the Boost team will enhance our brand; and increase industry awareness of our product and service offering to operators in a manner that benefits them through the provision of best-in-class HEC products, services and support.”

Boost provides HEC systems, training and consulting services for the Airbus AS350, AS355, and H125; Bell 206L and Bell 407; and MD 500. The company’s HEC products are fully-certified and compliant to the latest FAR 27.865 and FAA AC133-1B HEC standards (including optional approved PCDS), and provides the highest level of safety and reliability available in the industry.

In 2020, Boost has earmarked additional HEC systems that will be introduced to the market including the Bell 212 and Bell 412; the MD 369/500 series and the Airbus EC145/BK117/Bo.105 helicopters.