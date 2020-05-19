Big Ass Fans ‘Cold Front’ arrives just in time to beat summer heat

Heat beware! Big Ass Fans has a new line of evaporative coolers ready to attack and defeat stifling, stagnant air.

Cold Front by Big Ass Fans brings a full range of customer options for use in spaces of all sizes and applications, delivering a dramatic temperature reduction up to 33 °F (18 °C).

Capable of covering anywhere from 600 to 6,500 square feet (55 to 600 square meters), the Cold Front lineup allows owners to cool at a fraction of the cost of air conditioning, plus take comfort outside and on the go with ease.

Featuring a thicker, more durable, chemically treated media coated in a thermosetting resin compared to similar products, Cold Front units are able to:

Resist algae and mold growth

Hold up to frequent cleanings and abuse

Prevent dirt and other particles from penetrating into the substrate

With Cold Front’s variable-speed controls, maintaining the perfect temperature is as simple as turning a dial. Designed for convenience, all Cold Front models feature locking swivel casters, automatic low-water shutoff, and an easily accessible drain plug, while the largest model adds a backlit LCD display, premium remote, occupancy sensor for hands-free operation, and an auto-dry function to maximize media lifespan and keep the cooler in peak condition.