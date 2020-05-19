Big Ass Fans ‘Cold Front’ arrives just in time to beat summer heat

Heat beware! Big Ass Fans has a new line of evaporative coolers ready to attack and defeat stifling, stagnant air.

Big Ass Fans Photo
Capable of covering anywhere from 600 to 6,500 square feet (55 to 600 square meters), the Cold Front lineup allows owners to cool at a fraction of the cost of air conditioning. Big Ass Fans Photo
Cold Front by Big Ass Fans brings a full range of customer options for use in spaces of all sizes and applications, delivering a dramatic temperature reduction up to 33 °F (18 °C).

Capable of covering anywhere from 600 to 6,500 square feet (55 to 600 square meters), the Cold Front lineup allows owners to cool at a fraction of the cost of air conditioning, plus take comfort outside and on the go with ease.

Featuring a thicker, more durable, chemically treated media coated in a thermosetting resin compared to similar products, Cold Front units are able to:

  • Resist algae and mold growth
  • Hold up to frequent cleanings and abuse
  • Prevent dirt and other particles from penetrating into the substrate
With Cold Front’s variable-speed controls, maintaining the perfect temperature is as simple as turning a dial. Designed for convenience, all Cold Front models feature locking swivel casters, automatic low-water shutoff, and an easily accessible drain plug, while the largest model adds a backlit LCD display, premium remote, occupancy sensor for hands-free operation, and an auto-dry function to maximize media lifespan and keep the cooler in peak condition.

