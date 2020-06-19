Bell Training Academy launches virtual course platform

The Bell Training Academy will offer virtual pilot and maintenance training for global customers who may be unable to travel to Bell’s global training facilities.

“This is one of many virtual support offerings in the initial phase of Bell’s customer support and services modernization effort,” said Sam Nelson, general manager, Bell Global Training Academy. “In today’s environment, Bell recognizes the need for the availability of virtual training courses and has developed a virtual experience that offers a comprehensive training curriculum to meet the required training needs of its customers.”

The courses that are currently available via the Bell Training Academy’s virtual platform are the Bell 505 pilot, Bell 505 avionics and field maintenance, Bell 429 pilot and Bell 407 pilot. Bell expects to offer virtual courses for all Bell current commercial products by the end of July 2020.

The Bell Training Academy has exceeded 230,000 total flight hours with the combined experience of more than 250 years of technical instruction. Bell instructors have accumulated several awards, including HAI Outstanding Flight Instructor, Safety, and Communication honors, and is proud to provide pilot and technical training for our operators around the world.