Bell, Safran claim top honors in Vertical’s 2020 survey

The results of Vertical’s 2020 Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey are in, and they show Bell and Safran Helicopter Engines leading the industry in customer support.

More than 1,200 members of the helicopter industry took part in Vertical’s sixth annual survey, evaluating helicopter original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on a wide range of measures relating to customer satisfaction. Among helicopter OEMs, Bell swept the field, ranking first across nearly all measures of the survey, while Safran had a similarly strong showing on the engine side.

Bell and Safran also ranked first among OEMs for their handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which was evaluated separately in this year’s survey. The full results appear in the July issue of Vertical, which is now online.

“We had an incredible response to our survey this year, especially given the hardships we’re all facing due to Covid-19,” stated Vertical publisher Mike Reyno. “We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their feedback, and to the OEMs for listening and responding to our readers’ concerns. Now more than ever, we believe that open communication will be critical for moving the industry forward.”

The survey confirmed the tremendous effect that Covid-19 has had on the helicopter industry, with 32 percent of respondents reporting a “large negative impact” on their business, and another 46 percent reporting “some negative impact.”

“The pandemic is creating extraordinary challenges for both operators and OEMs,” Reyno continued. “Although our survey underscored the magnitude of Covid-19’s impact, it also revealed some of the creative and resilient ways in which the industry is responding. We’re encouraged to see that innovation happening and hope it foretells a strong recovery in the year ahead.”