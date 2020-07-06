Bell earns top spot in Vertical’s 2020 Helicopter and Engine Manufacturers Survey

According to MHM Publishing, more than 1,200 members of the helicopter industry took part in Vertical’s sixth annual survey, evaluating helicopter original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on a wide range of measures relating to customer satisfaction. Among helicopter OEMs, Bell swept the field, ranking first across nearly all measures of the survey, while Safran had a similarly strong showing on the engine side.

Advertisement

Bell and Safran also ranked first among OEMs for their handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which was evaluated separately in this year’s survey. The full results appear in the July issue of Vertical, which is now online.

During these challenging times, Bell implemented measures to protect the safety of its global workforce so they could meet its customers’ needs with parts, services, and support. All Bell global operations have remained open and operational.

Bell evaluated its commercial business operations and adapted to meet challenges that its operators were facing due to travel restrictions and cancellation of major conferences. As well as introducing new ways of supporting customers through the Bell Training Academy’s virtual training and online courses and virtual aircraft deliveries to provide each customer with a meaningful Bell experience. All Bell personnel including AOG administrators, customer support engineers (CSE), product support engineers (PSE) and technical publications specialists have been working to ensure the company is offering innovative and industry-leading support during this time.

To ensure leading the industry in customer support and services, Bell launched several new initiatives to strengthen its connection with customers — most notably, MyBell.com. This virtual, customer portal immediately connects all Bell owners and operators to an online Bell parts marketplace, allowing for more self-service capabilities.