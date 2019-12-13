Bell delivers first Bell 505 to Horizon International Flight Academy

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced on Dec. 12 the delivery of the first of 12 Bell 505 helicopters to Horizon International Flight Academy per an agreement signed in November at the Dubai Air Show. The 505 was configured for flight training, fully equipped with an integrated glass cockpit that enables pilots in training to experience modern controls on a single engine aircraft.

Advertisement

“We are glad to add Bell 505 helicopters to our all-Bell fleet that is comprised of Bell 206s, Bell 407s and Bell 429s,” said Hareb Thani Al Dhaheri, CEO, Horizon International Flight Academy. “This new addition will be an essential part of our training operations and will enable us to further expand our training offering.”

Horizon took delivery of the aircraft at Bell’s Mirabel, Quebec, facility during a ceremony attended by Hareb Al Dhaheri, CEO Horizon Flight Academy International, His Excellency Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Canada, Fahad Harhara Al Yafei, Cluster CEO, and Steeve Lavoie, president of Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd.

“Bell is proud to support and celebrate today’s delivery with Horizon International Flight Academy,” said Sameer Rehman, Bell managing director for Africa and the Middle East. “The Bell 505 will be a great addition to the Horizon fleet and is an ideal aircraft in training helicopter pilots.”

Horizon is the region’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy and takes pride in training pilots locally and internationally. It will utilize the Bell 505 helicopters to continue training a new generation of world-class pilots.

“We would like to thank Horizon International Flight Academy for coming to our Mirabel facility and being a supporter of Bell,” said Lavoie. “We are thrilled to contribute to the training of the next generation of pilots.”

Advertisement

“The Bell 505’s unique capabilities and efficient operational cost lend it increasingly well to being an ideal trainer,” said Hawker-Pacific’s Ian D’Arcy, vice president of regional operations, Middle East and Pacific. “There has been a lot of interest in the Bell 505 as a training aircraft due to its capability, affordability, maintainability and safety features.”

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X delivers exceptional visibility, and the aircraft’s advanced avionics and cost operations make it a great aircraft for Horizon’s operations. With the high-tech flight deck and adaptable cabin design, it makes the Bell 505 capable for any challenge. The aircraft serves as a trusted platform for training operations enabling first-time pilots to fly with confidence.