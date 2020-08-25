Bell delivers 505 Jet Ranger X to Southern Utah University

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced on Aug. 25 the delivery of a Bell 505 Jet Ranger X to Southern Utah University (SUU) for its existing fleet of helicopters used to conduct student training.

“SUU has been a Bell customer for more than 20 years, and its Professional Pilot Aviation Program currently operates two Bell 206L4s for advanced flight training,” said Greg Maitlen, regional sales manager, Bell, North America. “The Bell 505 is the most technologically advanced aircraft in its class and will offer a generational step forward by providing advanced training to tomorrow’s rotorcraft pilots.”

Southern Utah University’s College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology offers training in rotor wing pilot or fixed-wing pilot components. These courses share a common core of general education and general aviation core courses. SUU Aviation is a university flight training program in Cedar City, Utah, with the largest collegiate helicopter fleet in the nation and the most robust flight training capabilities.

SUU’s additional special curriculum courses include: Turbine Transition, External Load, Night Vision Goggles, Mountain Flying, SFAR 73 Transition, and both Single Engine and Multi Engine fixed-wing training. They offer pilot licenses and ratings for private pilot, instrument rating, commercial pilot, certified flight instructor and certified flight instructor instrument training.

“We are excited to grow our current Bell fleet and begin offering advanced pilot and maintenance training with the Bell 505,”said Mike Mower, executive director, SUU Aviation. “As we continue to navigate through pilot shortages and strive to ensure industry safety, it is critical to train future aviators to operate aircraft with the latest technology on board.”

With optional dual pilot controls, the Bell 505, which recently surpassed 45,000 flight hours globally, is an excellent aircraft for training pilots to fly today’s modern aircraft with integrated glass flight decks, FADEC controlled engines, and other advanced technologies. These modern technologies coupled with proven dynamic systems and a high inertia rotor system for excellent autorotation capabilities create the optimal platform for helicopter training.