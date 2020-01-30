Bell appoints Centaurium Aviation as independent representative in Switzerland

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, appointed Centaurium Aviation as an independent representative (IR) for Switzerland. Additionally, Centaurium agreed to purchase three Bell 505 aircraft with the Customer Advantage Plan (CAP) Premier Plan. Two of those aircraft will be operated by Mountainflyers for mountain pilot training and aerial photography. The other Bell 505 will be operated by Centaurium as a demonstrator for the Swiss market.

“We are delighted to have Centaurium Aviation as a Bell IR for Switzerland. We thank Centaurium for being a loyal Bell customer,” said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe and Russia. “Bell is proud to work with Centaurium and support its operations now and in the future.”

Centaurium Aviation, an aircraft sale and acquisition company based in Switzerland, will be an important addition to Bell’s independent representative family, enabling Bell to best serve its customers around the world. Two of the aircraft are planned to be delivered in April, and the demonstrator aircraft delivery is scheduled for February at the Bell Mirabel facility.

“We are excited to begin this journey with Bell. With Bell’s high-performing and reliable aircraft, we see great potential for our Swiss customers,” said Daniel Borer, CEO, Centaurium Aviation.

The Bell 505 includes a high-tech flight deck and adaptable cabin design, making it extremely cost-competitive and versatile for a variety of missions. The aircraft is a perfect solution for training, allowing first-time pilots to learn to fly with confidence. With the glass cockpit and new avionics, the Bell 505 provides an upgraded platform.