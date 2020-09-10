Bell announces new Miami, Florida facility opening

To maintain great products that serve as valuable assets for businesses, emergency medical services and personal travel across the globe, Bell partners with customers in every corner of the world. Expanding its global footprint and making sure its services are easily available to its diverse customers requires the aid of maintenance facilities and partners. This week marks another significant aftermarket milestone as Bell’s new state of the art Miami Service Center opens another facility to assist global commercial aircraft customers.

Expanding its presence in this city includes establishing a talented team that offers a full range of service solutions and product upgrades for all Bell commercial aircraft. Recently, the Miami Service Center entered into a maintenance agreement with Airways International Limited located in Jamaica. The Bell Miami team will support this customer from its new 31,000 square-foot facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) to receive both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Bell’s current Miami-Fort Lauderdale facility is easily accessible to the Latin America and North America regions and ready to keep aircraft in the air and operations running.

From the Airways International Limited to private Bell 505 owners, Bell has a variety of customers in the Latin America region that use their Bell aircraft for community protection, business or personal missions. Growing the company’s presence in Miami ensures that it can easily service customer’s aircraft, diminish costs and keep its customers flying another day. With new global interest in the company’s products, Bell Miami is ready to offer accessible support when customers need it. And for other regions throughout the world, Bell is constantly seeking new ways to grow its worldwide presence and reach new markets.