Bell and Pratt & Whitney make signing up for maintenance programs easier

Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., has announced that Bell 212, 412, 427 and 429 helicopter customers can now benefit from a single point of contact to learn about and enroll in aircraft and engine maintenance plans. When enrolling an aircraft into Bell’s Customer Advantage Plan (CAP), customers will also have the option to sign up for a Pratt & Whitney Eagle Service Plan (ESP) for their engine maintenance needs.

“We are pleased to work with Bell to offer our customers a more convenient way to maximize the value of their aircraft and engines,” said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, vice president, customer service at Pratt & Whitney. “With an Eagle Service Plan, customers can keep their engines performing at their best and ready for takeoff at a moment’s notice. They can also reduce unplanned maintenance and expenses, while increasing time between maintenance events.”

Bell is fully equipped and authorized to detail the benefits of Pratt & Whitney’s pay-per-hour ESP to helicopter owners and can simultaneously register customers for CAP and ESP. Bell 427 and 429 helicopter owners can choose ESP Platinum or Gold coverage for their PW207 engines, and Bell 212 and 412 helicopter owners can select ESP Gold or Gold Lite for their PT6T Twin-Pac engines.

Pratt & Whitney has built one of the industry’s largest customer service networks around the world that offers personalized and local solutions in all our market segments. To best serve its customers, Pratt & Whitney has more than 40 owned and designated facilities, two Customer First (CFirst) Centers in Montreal and Singapore for 24/7/365 support, seven parts distribution centers, and more than 100 field support representatives and mobile repair teams situated around the globe.