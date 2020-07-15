Bell acquires Zhenjiang Aerochine Aviation Limited, increases MRO capabilities in China

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, is strengthening its customer service and support offerings with the acquisition of Zhenjiang Aerochine Aviation Limited to increase Bell’s helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in China. Previously appointed as an authorized maintenance center, the acquired Zhenjiang Aerochine — now Zhenjiang Bell Textron Aviation Service Co. Ltd (Zhenjiang Bell) — was a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerochine Aviation Limited.

Zhenjiang Bell is a part 145 repair station certified by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The acquisition enables Bell to directly provide MRO services to operators in China for the Bell 407 and 206 models, with plans to add all operational models, including Bell 505, Bell 429, Bell 412 and legacy models, in the future.

“Bell is known worldwide for its industry-leading support and services, and this milestone will enhance our award-winning customer service in China,” said Michael Reagan, director of Bell support and services – international. “The growing fleet in China warrants an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) MRO center, so we decided to further increase our investment in China.”

“This acquisition showcases our commitment to provide our know-how and expertise to our customers locally,” said Jacinto Monge, managing director of Bell North Asia. “Our customers are our priority, and we will continue to focus on providing them with an excellent experience throughout the lifetime of their aircraft, right here in China.”

“Celebration Aerochine’s 10-year anniversary as a Bell Independent Representative, the sale of the MRO operation is a vote of confidence and recognition of the company’s contribution in the China market. We will continue to work alongside Bell to serve our customers,” said Diana Chou, founder and chairman of Aerochine.

Since entering the Chinese market, Bell has become a key player in the Chinese helicopter market. There are approximately 200 Bell helicopters operating across China. That number is expected to continuously grow in the coming years.

In addition to the new MRO center, Zhenjiang Bell Textron Aviation Service Co. Ltd., Bell also has a supply center in Shanghai and multiple authorized maintenance facilities providing MRO support to its customers.