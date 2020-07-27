Bell 505 receives type acceptance in Tanzania

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced on July 27 the Bell 505 has been accepted by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) for airworthiness certification in the United Republic of Tanzania, making it the sixth country in Africa to certify the aircraft.

“The Bell 505 is renowned the world over for delivering best-in-class value to our customers, and now, with TCAA’s type acceptance, we are excited to serve the needs of Tanzania with the latest in helicopter technology,” said Sameer Rehman, managing director for Africa and Middle East.

“With superior visibility from every seat, low cost of operations, and the availability of multi-mission configurations, the Bell 505 is the perfect platform from which to explore Tanzania’s natural beauty, while also serving the daily needs of charter and tourism operators, search-and-rescue, and para-public organizations,” Rehman added. “The Bell ownership experience is coupled with our award-winning and industry-leading aftermarket support.”

Type certified for operations up to 22,500 feet density altitude following the completion of high-altitude testing in Nepal in mid-2019, the Bell 505 has seen more than 260 worldwide deliveries with more than 45,000 flight hours logged since its first delivery in March 2017.

With a speed of 125 knots (232 kilometers per hour) and a useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator.