Bell 429 used to transport pregnant patient in Yucatan, Mexico

In early June, Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security, Commander Luis Felipe Saiden Ojeda, ordered the medical transportation of a pregnant woman, nine-months along, to the Tekax General Hospital, due to her need for urgent care. Departing from the Enrique Ceron sports complex, the State Secretariat of Public Security’s Bell 429 quickly delivered the patient to the hospital to receive the critical aid.

This isn’t the first time the regional police has used its new aircraft for a life-saving cause. In January, the Bell 429 was used to airlift two injured teens to safety as well. According to a Yucatan government announcement: “In the tasks of these days, the modern aircraft, considered the best equipped of its kind in Latin America and intended for surveillance and rescue, landed at kilometer 86 on the Merida-Chetumal highway, Teabo-Xaya section, to board two teenagers, 13 and 17 years old, who were already receiving first aid from SSP paramedics.”

As a leading parapublic and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) platform, the Bell 429 offers customers a wide cabin, perfect for easily fitting two stretchers and six people total. Since it’s delivery in January 2020, the Yucatan Government’s Bell 429 has proven itself to be a key asset in saving lives and caring for community members in the Mexican region.