BDN Aerospace becomes Aerospace Marketing Lab

Twenty-year aerospace marketing leader BDN Aerospace announced a transformative rebrand and name change to reflect a rapidly evolving industry. Renamed Aerospace Marketing Lab, the company continues its specialized emphasis on aerospace and defense marketing while focusing on breaking new boundaries to increase client success.

“The aerospace industry is behind in marketing compared to other industries,” says Aerospace Marketing Lab president Grace Nakazawa. “For a company to experience successful sales from a marketing investment, its marketing strategy must change to reflect demographic and landscape changes. Our industry is very fluid at the moment. Old tried and true strategies aren’t working like they used to. New media, younger decision makers who make buying decisions quite differently than their predecessors, and a transforming industry together require a fresh, nimble, and bold approach to marketing. In response, our business has been transforming over the last few years to guide clients in shaking up their marketing habits to reach new levels of sales success, which is reflected in our new name.”

Driven by specialized aerospace marketing and sales experience, Aerospace Marketing Lab helps clients expand the boundaries of traditional marketing while providing valuable resources to propel that action. Partnering with clients, the firm digs deep into target audience demographics and needs, developing potential positions, strategies, marketing media, and brand expansions that elevate clients and drive sales growth. It then guides clients in taking action, providing support as needed along the way.

Aerospace Marketing Lab achieves unparalleled results for clients through combining deep industry connections, strategic industry-specific insights, and decades of specialized B2B experience marketing high-technology, high-precision, and highly engineered products and services in aerospace and defense.