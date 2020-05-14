BAE Systems honors WireMasters with a Bronze Tier Supplier Award

WireMasters announced it has won a Bronze Tier Award for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2019 for BAE Systems’ electronic systems sector. WireMasters was selected from a pool of more than 2,200 suppliers that worked with the sector in 2019.

WireMasters president and CEO David C. Hill stated, “It is an honor and privilege for WireMasters to receive this award. We are grateful to BAE Systems for their continued partnership with WireMasters and look forward to additional successes in the future. This award represents WireMasters’ dedication to quality, excellence, and efficiency in meeting our customers’ needs.”

BAE Systems’ Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers.

As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at its locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

“We are proud to partner with companies – including WireMasters – committed to delivering the highest quality products on time, every time,” said Kim Cadorette, vice president of operations for BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector. “We look forward to continued collaboration and success.”