Babcock wins major new North Sea helicopter contract

Posted on ; Babcock International Press Release
Advertisement

Babcock’s Offshore business has secured a new five-year shared contract with three oil-and-gas operators for helicopter transport in the northern North Sea.

Flights for Babcock’s new contract with three oil-and-gas operators are expected to begin on July 1, 2020. Babcock Photo
Advertisement

The contract will initially see Babcock operate over 100 helicopter flights each month from Sumburgh in Shetland, on behalf of CNR International, EnQuest and TAQA. Flights are expected to begin on July 1, 2020.

Babcock offshore director, Simon Meakins, said: “We are delighted to welcome this new customer group to Babcock Offshore and look forward to working with them. We are committed to delivering the safe and efficient aviation support they require.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *