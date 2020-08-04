Babcock wins major contracts with Total E&P UK

Babcock has secured two new five-year contracts in the U.K. and Denmark to provide energy major Total with helicopter transport in the North Sea.

The contracts, which were won in a competitive tender, will see Babcock’s offshore business operate a mix of S-92 and H175 helicopters for Total in the U.K. Flights from Aberdeen will get underway from October. In a separate contract Babcock Denmark will also start H175 operations for Total out of a new base in Esbjerg.

The new contract awards come less than one month after Babcock started flights for another new customer group out of the Shetland Islands.

Babcock Offshore Director, Ian Cooke, said: “This new award is good news for Babcock’s operations in the North Sea.

“Not only will we provide five years of service for Total in the U.K., but we are also expanding our footprint into Denmark. “We are committed to the offshore market and this is another clear indicator of our determination to deliver safe and reliable services.

“We are looking forward to working with Total and providing safe and efficient helicopter services in the UK and Denmark for years to come.”