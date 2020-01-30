Axnes unveils BST30 series PNG Mobile Base Station

Advertisement

Wireless intercom technology leader Axnes unveiled its latest addition to its product line during the HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim. During the unveiling, Axnes presented the new PNG Mobile Base Station that is self-contained, completely autonomous and portable – all features which many customers have requested. Derived from the PNG BST50 base station, there will be two options – the BST30 without an internal battery and the BST35 with an internal lithium ion battery. Both base station controls can be easily operated while wearing gloves and are also NVG compatible with a dimmable display encased in a rugged powder coated aluminum chassis.

Advertisement

PTT capability is built-in for user selection and remote radio asset keying, along with GPS data from connected remote transceiver handsets with map display integration. Both BST models come with AES 256-bit secure encryption. Users can also customize the system with two groups of wireless PNG users that can be selected simultaneously or individually. The new BST mobile base station will be available for delivery beginning in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Axnes invites Heli-Expo attendees to stop by exhibit #3841 and learn more about its innovative wireless intercom technology.