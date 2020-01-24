Axnes PNG wireless intercom selected by Cal Fire

Wireless intercom innovator and manufacturer, Axnes, has announced the recent delivery of a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) S-70i Firehawk helicopter equipped with the latest generation PNG wireless intercom system.

Integrated by Firehawk completion specialist, United Rotorcraft, the S-70i airframes are configured with internal audio integration and two MP50 handsets that allow crews to operate inside and outside of the aircraft with full duplex crew communication via wireless intercom. Twelve airframes will be eventually delivered to Cal Fire, all equipped with the Axnes wireless intercom and designed to improve crew safety, situational awareness, enhanced communication, and efficiencies.

The PNG wireless intercom features night vision goggle (NVG) compatibility, PTT and VOX functions that allow easy integration of the MP50 handset into multiple civil, parapublic and military mission profiles. The unit is housed in a waterproof case and includes a two to three mile range and secure AES 256-bit secure encryption. Battery life of the MP50 handsets include 40 hours of standby time and up to 15 hours of continuous operation.

Axnes will be exhibiting during HAI Heli-Expo, Jan. 28 to 30 in Anaheim, California.