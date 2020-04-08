Aviation job platform JSfirm.com sees increase in site traffic

Despite the current uncertainty surrounding the economy, JSfirm.com is still reporting a 32 percent increase in overall website traffic compared to this time last year.

JSfirm.com has been a pillar in aviation job advertisement for over 20 years. The company remains committed to its users by working daily to provide the best resources for aviation companies and job seekers alike.

Abbey Hutter, executive director for JSfirm.com, said, “Now, more than ever, it’s important the industry understands we are a free resource to job seekers, and we always have been. We have numerous, unique features to help research potential employers in the industry — we are not just an application portal.”

Hutter went on to list the free features that JSfirm.com offers their members:

Job alerts

Interactive job and company map

Resume review

Resume storage

Quick apply

Track applications

Export favorites to Excel

Save jobs and follow companies

Message companies who aren’t hiring

And more!

Jeff Richards, operations manager for JSfirm.com, said, “Today, it doesn’t matter if a company is actively hiring or not. Our proprietary system allows job seekers to map every aerospace company in your backyard (or desired location) and export it to a manageable list that you can use when they are hiring. Best yet, this is also free to job seekers.”