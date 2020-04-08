Fighting Australia’s bushfires, HAI Heli-Expo highlights, flight testing Garmin’s GFC 600H, insurance issues, Starspeed Aviation, Alpine Aerotech & more!
Aviation job platform JSfirm.com sees increase in site traffic
Despite the current uncertainty surrounding the economy, JSfirm.com is still reporting a 32 percent increase in overall website traffic compared to this time last year.
JSfirm.com has been a pillar in aviation job advertisement for over 20 years. The company remains committed to its users by working daily to provide the best resources for aviation companies and job seekers alike.
Abbey Hutter, executive director for JSfirm.com, said, “Now, more than ever, it’s important the industry understands we are a free resource to job seekers, and we always have been. We have numerous, unique features to help research potential employers in the industry — we are not just an application portal.”
Hutter went on to list the free features that JSfirm.com offers their members:
- Job alerts
- Interactive job and company map
- Resume review
- Resume storage
- Quick apply
- Track applications
- Export favorites to Excel
- Save jobs and follow companies
- Message companies who aren’t hiring
- And more!
Jeff Richards, operations manager for JSfirm.com, said, “Today, it doesn’t matter if a company is actively hiring or not. Our proprietary system allows job seekers to map every aerospace company in your backyard (or desired location) and export it to a manageable list that you can use when they are hiring. Best yet, this is also free to job seekers.”