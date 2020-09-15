AVATAR partners tapped by U.S. Navy for simplified, intelligent, AR-based quality assurance

AVATAR Partners, a world-leading innovator in virtual, augmented and mixed reality (extended reality or XR, collectively) software solutions for heavy-duty industry and defense, has been awarded a contract to provide its simplified, intelligent AR quality assurance (SIA-QA) solution for the U.S. Navy.

The SIA-QA solution will be focused on supporting aircraft wiring maintenance for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft. This AR-based, automatic QA system combines instruction and AI-based performance assessment in a single solution to help inspectors rapidly observe “as-is” versus “should be” conditions to speed installation and increase accuracy.

Maintainer errors can be highly expensive or life threatening. Moreover, time-to-maintain is often insufficient to support aircraft readiness. The AVATAR Partners SIA-QA solution includes refresher training for aircraft maintenance technicians who have completed tours of duty away from the system for which they were trained.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity of helping to improve aircraft readiness through on-demand technician training that provides knowledge at the point of need,” said AVATAR Partners chief executive officer and founder, Marlo Brooke. “Applying military-grade augmented reality provides the resources needed to establish critical training regimens that support a risk-managed framework for preparation and deployment.”

AVATAR Partners offers a comprehensive suite of virtual, augmented and mixed reality (i.e., extended reality) software designed to strengthen commercial industry and first-responder/warfighter readiness through XR solutions that increase safety, efficiency and effectiveness throughout the product or system life cycle.