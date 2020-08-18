AVATAR Partners’ MARNE chosen by USAF

AVATAR Partners, an innovator in augmented and mixed reality (extended reality or XR, collectively) software solutions for heavy-duty industry and defense, has been awarded a contract to provide its Mixed and Augmented Reality for Nondestructive Evaluation (MARNE) solution for the U.S. Air Force.

Responsible for employing noninvasive methods to inspect the insides of metal objects, USAF nondestructive inspection specialists identify possible defects in systems and equipment before dangerous problems arise. Utilizing techniques from x-rays to ultrasound, these experts find the smallest imperfections and take corrective measures needed to keep equipment working safely.

The custom MARNE solution from AVATAR Partners will be used by USAF inspectors to access and interact with NDE instrumentation and sensor information. With this capability, they will be able to perform electromagnetic procedures on an inspection device designed to detect tiny defects in scanning equipment.

MARNE focuses on critical, difficult and infrequent inspection methods and techniques in order to reduce operational errors and time to inspect. In addition, it provides real-time guidance for inspection by delivering step-by-step guidance as well as integrated real-time data display as a single solution for sensor and technical data.

MARNE incorporates both a virtual environment (open space) and as an AR overlay on the physical equipment itself (real environment). It also integrates with sensor data from the device to Hololens II and Trimble XR10 headsets.

“We are very proud to have been selected by the U.S. Air Force to assist in enhancing the critical inspection requirements they are tasked with every day related to some of the most sophisticated systems and platforms in the world,” said AVATAR Partners chief executive officer and founder, Marlo Brooke. “Our ongoing relationships with the country’s military forces is designed to enhance vital warfighter capabilities and preparedness.”

AVATAR Partners offers a comprehensive suite of virtual, augmented and mixed reality (i.e., extended reality) software designed to strengthen commercial industry and first-responder/warfighter readiness through XR solutions that increase safety, efficiency and effectiveness throughout the product life cycle.