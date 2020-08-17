Sikorsky Australia awarded support contract for Australian Navy’s new combat helicopters

Advertisement

An Australian company has been selected by the U.S. Navy to deliver sustainment support for the Royal Australian Navy’s new fleet of maritime combat helicopters.

Sikorsky Australia, a Lockheed Martin company, will provide through-life sustainment support for the Navy’s fleet of MH-60R (Romeo) helicopters at its maintenance, logistics and repair organization in Nowra, New South Wales.

Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds CSC said the agreement with the U.S. Navy is a testament to the close ties between the two Navies.

“The U.S. Navy play a pivotal and trusted role in the ongoing provision of support to this capability,” Reynolds said. “The Morrison Government is committed to maximizing opportunities for Australian defence industry through its unprecedented investment in defence capability over the next decade.”

Advertisement

The Royal Australian Navy has established a foreign military sales sustainment agreement with the United States Navy and this contract is an extension of the current contract arrangements.

Minister for defence industry Melissa Price said the contract with Sikorsky demonstrates the opportunities that can be realized for Australian industry under a foreign military sales arrangement.

“Based at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park in Nowra, this contract will sustain the existing workforce of 140 employees and create an additional 39 new positions, including several apprenticeships in the Shoalhaven Region of NSW,” said Price. “The awarding of this contract is another example of the world-class local industry Australia has to offer.”