AUK Protection secures large contract with Swedish Maritime Administration

AUK Protection has signed a contract with the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) regarding the supply of high-performance AUK flight suits and pants for search-and-rescue (SAR) helicopter crews.

The SMA operates out of five strategical bases along the Swedish coastline. Its crew will now have access to AUK flight suits and pants that have been specifically designed with the safety and comfort of aviators in mind.

“We are happy to have secured the order,” said Michael Elmeskog, CEO of AUK Protection. “The premium quality of our products was well known among most private operators, but with this order, we have gained the trust of a large public actor, which we are very proud of.”