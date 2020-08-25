AT Systems starts airworthiness process with U.S. Army Airmedical Lab

AT Systems, LLC announced the recent start of the airworthiness release process (AWR) as a part of the cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Laboratory (USAARL) at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

AT Systems has patented a device that trains pilots for degraded visual environment during normal training flights. This totally unique device is the latest technology in training for low visibility events such as inadvertent IMC, brown-out or white-out conditions. The device attaches to a helmet without modification and produces a degraded visual environment controlled by an instructor-operated iPad. This mode of training allows the pilot to experience both simulated visibility and the actual sensations the body feels during forward flight. While flight simulators reduce visibility and give the illusion of movement, the ATS device provides reduced visibility while actually moving increasing the likelihood of visual and vestibular illusions. This form of pilot training is ideal for training for reduced visibility, a common cause of helicopter accidents.

The AWR process is required in order to use external equipment on board U.S. Army aircraft. AT Systems is working to finalize the test program for in-aircraft testing slated to start as soon as the AWR process is completed. The testing will include analysis of the internal safety sensors that removes the system from the pilot’s field of view if predefined conditions are exceeded, restoring an unobstructed view for aircraft recovery.

“AT Systems is excited to be working with USAARL in solving a problem that continues to plague helicopter aviation,” said Tyson Phillips, co-founder, AT Systems. “The research and testing of the ATS Device will potentially change not only Army Aviation but the safety of helicopter aviation around the world”

AT Systems is a veteran owned small business founded in 2016 by Andre Lavallee and Tyson Phillips in an effort to provide effective solutions to documented safety threats in helicopter operations.