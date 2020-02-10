AT Systems brings IIMC training device to civilian market

AT Systems announced it will begin taking pre-order reservations for its patented in-aircraft IIMC/UIMC training system starting March 1, 2020. After receiving overwhelming interest at Heli-Expo 2020, AT Systems is excited to offer the revolutionary training system to the civilian market starting in September 2020. Full production is scheduled to begin mid-year.

The innovative patented ATS Device is designed to be used in the aircraft for decreased visual environment training including inadvertent IMC, brown out and white out conditions. The system limits visibility and creates an environment conducive to visual illusions. Coupled with the natural forces of the aircraft, this leads the pilot to vestibular and proprioceptive illusions that cause spatial disorientation.

“Many fatal helicopter accidents have been attributed to spatial disorientation in reduced visibility,” said Tyson Phillips, AT Systems co-founder. “Flying IFR is a perishable skill that needs to be trained frequently. This patented safety system allows reduced visibility training to be conducted safely, keeping the occupants and aircraft safe. For a limited time, we are accepting reservations without deposit to introduce our training solution to the industry.”

The ATS Device training and support program using the ATS Device is designed to be affordable and is customized to meet the individual needs of the operator. AT Systems provides two options: small operators have the option to participate in a shared program which provides 30 days per quarter to complete training with their pilots. Larger operators may choose to participate year-round. Each package can be customized to cater to both helmet and non-helmeted operators and is priced according to the level of participation.

Along with quarterly updates of accident scenarios derived from real-world accidents, the annual training and support program will include best practices from all areas of the helicopter industry. The training program is updated quarterly to keep the scenario-based training fresh, relevant, and realistic.

AT Systems is a veteran-owned small business founded in 2016 by Andre Lavallee and Phillips in an effort to provide effective solutions to documented safety threats in helicopter operations.