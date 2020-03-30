ASU announces online recurrent training program

To serve the training needs of first responders and essential staff flying at night using night vision goggles (NVGs), Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU), has announced that it has developed a new instructor-led, web-based offering for required recurrent ground training.

“We know that recurrent training must continue for pilots and crew members, and it is difficult to travel and train amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ASU director of training Josh Grier. “Our chief instructor pilot Tony Tsantles will be leading our new online courses to address this need.”

The new ASU online recurrent training will be made available to anyone, anywhere that requires recurrent training. The course is designed to review NVG operational techniques and aeromedical factors during all phases of flight. Students will also refresh their NVG regulatory and procedural guidance on IAW 14 CFR 61.31 (k)1. Training will meet and exceed all 8900.1 guidance for Part 135 operators.

“The classes will be live, interactive, and engaging,” said Tsantles. “Participants will obtain a certificate of completion. The class will allow organizations to reset their academic currency. We wanted to make sure that all the operations around the world that are flying remain compliant on their training requirements, and we wanted to create something to help them.”

ASU said the first classes would be available in the middle of April. Classes will be offered for both domestic and international operators that have current NVG certification.

“ASU remains focused on helping our customers during this international pandemic,” said ASU president Jim Winkel. “We know those out there on the front line need sustainment and support so they can continue to save lives at night. We want to do our part in the fight against COVID-19. In a small and tangible way, our virtual classroom may help to accomplish this.”

In addition to the new classes, ASU recommends the following guidelines for disinfecting NVIS equipment. For AN/AVS-9 night vision goggles, reference the Operator’s Manual section for Care and Maintenance. To disinfect aircraft lighting with NVIS modifications, reference the Instructions for Continued Airworthiness, Section 5-5. For both NVGs and aircraft lighting, ASU recommends using 90 percent Isopropyl alcohol for no residue.