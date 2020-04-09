ASU announces free shipping on equipment to celebrate 25th anniversary

Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) has announced that to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the company is offering free ground shipping on all equipment sales in the United States. Additionally, ASU is waiving all expediting fees. Customers with a night vision goggle service agreement will continue to receive free ground shipping.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our 25 years in business with our friends and customers in Boise soon,” said ASU president Jim Winkel. “Although our celebration is taking place later, we wanted to begin our celebration now by extending this thank you to our customers. Free shipping domestically is our way of expressing our gratitude to the numerous customers that have trusted ASU with their business for 25 years.”

The free shipping for domestic customers will remain in place through June 15, 2020.