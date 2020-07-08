Astronics announces a new family of avionics interfaces for SuperSpeed USB 3.1

Astronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, is launching a new family of pocket-sized USB interface devices using the SuperSpeed USB 3.1 standard to easily connect computers to avionics databuses.

Advertisement

The UA2000 family of portable USB interfaces enable computers to communicate with, simulate, test, and monitor avionics equipment and systems. They provide a fast and reliable peripheral connection to a variety of avionics databuses including: MIL-STD-1553, ARINC 429, ARINC 708, ARINC 717, and Discrete I/O.

“Astronics Ballard Technology introduced our game-changing USB products over 10 years ago. Since that time, these reliable and proven databus interface devices have become the favorite avionics test tool for our military and commercial customers around the world,” said Jon Neal, president of Astronics Ballard Technology. “The UA2000 family builds on this decade of success with an all-new USB 3.1 design that provides both backward compatibility with USB 2.0 as well as forward compatibility with Thunderbolt and upcoming USB 4 ports. These new products provide our large installed customer base with an easy migration path, allowing them to get the most out of modern computing platforms and to meet their avionics databus needs for many years to come.”

As a functional replacement for Ballard’s first generation of USB Adapter products, The UA2000 family can be readily interchanged with customer’s existing units and current software with no application modification typically required.

The UA2000 includes Ballard’s universal BTIDriver API, which enables customers to quickly develop their own software applications. The company’s powerful CoPilot software, available as an option, provides easy-to-use, interactive tools for databus test, analysis, and simulation without the need to write software.

Advertisement

Key features of the UA2000 include: