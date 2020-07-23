Astronautics RoadRunner EFI receives FAA STC on Bell series of helicopters

Astronautics Corporation of America, in partnership with Rotorcraft Services Group (RSG), announced that RSG has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) SR01048DE for Astronautics’ AFI4700 RoadRunner electronic flight instrument (EFI) on Bell 412/412EP/412HP/412SP/212 helicopters. STC validations from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), and Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) are expected near term.

RSG is the 412/212 STC holder and parts manufacturing approval (PMA) installation kit provider for the RoadRunner EFI on these Bell platforms, as well as an Astronautics authorized dealer and installer.

The RoadRunner EFI combined with the installation kit is an easy-to-install and cost-effective direct replacement for existing attitude director and horizontal situation indicator functionality for a modern and more capable cockpit.

Approved for single-pilot instrument flight rules, the retrofit decreases operator workload and increases operational/safety capability by enabling localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches and RNAV with capable GPS while interfacing to multiple aircraft sensors.

The EFI provides operators readability in all lighting conditions (including NVIS compatible), familiar and easy-to-use controls, reduced operating and maintenance costs, and minimal downtime for installation. The unit is easily upgradeable with field-loadable software. Synthetic vision and helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTAWS) are the next planned enhancements to the instrument.

“STC approval provides Bell 412/212 operators access to the cost, ease, and safety benefits of Astronautics’ RoadRunner EFI, enabling them to modernize and future proof their cockpits while eliminating pricey repairs,” said Astronautics vice president of sales and business development Greg Plantz. “Astronautics designed the RoadRunner EFI as an easy-to-install upgrade solution. Operators can quickly replace aging electromechanical instruments with a modern, more capable system in the time it takes for a regularly-scheduled maintenance visit.”

The RoadRunner EFI has an FAA STC for Leonardo A109/119 helicopters with EASA and Brazil Agência Nacional de Aviação validations, along with India Directorate General of Civil Aviation validation for A109E helicopters.