Astronautics provides Badger Pro+ system for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 helicopters

Astronautics Corporation of America is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft.

Advertisement

Astronautics’ Badger Pro+ consists of six- by eight-inch, high-resolution displays showing primary flight, navigation, and engine data, as well as system synoptics, weight and balance, and checklist information. The system is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.

Badger Pro+ is the latest generation of Astronautics’ Badger display family with demonstrated reliability over one million flight hours in the harshest environments.

Advertisement

“Astronautics has built its reputation on designing reliable, trusted, and innovative solutions that solve our customers’ toughest challenges. The Badger Pro+ system provides Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 operators with enhanced situational awareness to reduce pilot workload and exceptional video capabilities for mission support — all with cost effectiveness,” said Astronautics president Chad Cundiff. “The readability of the displays is world class with color, contrast, letter sizing, and fonts that provide exceptional viewability. The displays also excel at presenting customizable video in multiple formats.”

Key highlights of the Badger Pro+ system include superior graphics and readability, versatile high-resolution video, and proven reliability with operational savings.

Astronautics will be demonstating the Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system during Heli-Expo, Jan. 28 to 30 in Anaheim, California.