Astronautics nears FAA approval on STC for RoadRunner EFI on Bell 212 and 412

Astronautics Corporation of America, in partnership with Rotorcraft Services Group (RSG), has completed submission for a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) for its AFI4700 RoadRunner Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI) on Bell 212 and 412 aircraft with certification expected near term.

Advertisement

RSG is an authorized RoadRunner EFI dealer, installer, and PMA kit provider for Bell 212/412 retrofits.

“STC approval on these Bell aircraft will give even more helicopter operators access to the cost, ease, and safety benefits of Astronautics’ RoadRunner when upgrading to modern electronic flight instrument systems on their helicopter fleets,” said Astronautics vice president of Sales and Business Development Greg Plantz.

The RoadRunner EFI is an easy-to-install and cost-effective replacement for existing attitude director and horizontal situation indicator functionality to a modern electronic flight instrument system, enabling enhanced safety features such as localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches.

The RoadRunner EFI also provides operators readability in all lighting conditions, familiar and easy-to-use controls, reduced operating and maintenance costs, and minimal downtime for installation. The unit is easily upgradeable with new software functionality tailorable to customer needs and mission requirements.

Advertisement

The RoadRunner EFI has an FAA STC for Leonardo A109/119 helicopters and bilateral validation with European Aviation Safety Agency and Brazil Agência Nacional de Aviação.

Astronautics’ authorized dealer network sells and services the RoadRunner EFI.

To learn more about the RoadRunner EFI and its capabilities at HAI Heli-Expo 2020, visit Astronautics at booth 1428 and for details specific to the 212/214 visit RSG at booth 2416.

RoadRunner EFI demonstration units will also be featured on the following stands highlighting the system’s easy installation and superior viewability: RSG for the Bell 412 (booth 2416), StandardAero (booth 2824) as part of its SAFECRAFT system, Avidyne Corporation interfacing with its FMS/GPS Navigator (booth 7727), and Maxcraft Avionics Ltd. (booth 3905).