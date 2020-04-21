APSA offers remote pilot-in-command courses online

The Airborne Public Safety Association (APSA) has announced it is now offering its Remote Pilot-in-Command (RPIC) Course online via live webinars.

Advertisement

For maximum convenience, the course will be offered in either four four-hour sessions over two weeks OR two eight-hour sessions over two back-to-back days.

APSA’s RPIC course is intended for public safety personnel, both sworn and non-sworn, that are interested in obtaining their FAA remote pilot certificate under FAR part 107. It is designed to provide the student with a review of the Federal Aviation Regulations part 107 Remote Pilot Certification Process. This course will prepare the student to successfully take the FAA Pilot’s Exam for this rating.

Advertisement

The first four-hour per session online RPIC will be conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 19, 21, 26 and 28; the first eight-hour per session RPIC will be conducted Tuesday-Wednesday, June 2 to 3. Registration is now open for both courses. You can register and find additional information on the APSA website at https://publicsafetyaviation.org/events/uas-training.