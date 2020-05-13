APSA announces cancellation of APSCON 2020

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Airborne Public Safety Association (APSA) announced that APSCON 2020, scheduled to take place July 20-25 in Houston, Texas has been cancelled.

APSA said it would like to thank those who responded to the APSCON 2020 Survey. The responses were instrumental in the APSA board of director’s discussion on the future of the event during a recent special meeting of the board. Recognizing that the health and safety of the show’s attendees, exhibitors, instructors and staff are APSA’s top concerns, and based on information from multiple sources on current and projected factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided it would be impractical to conduct the event as scheduled. The factors considered that affect APSA’s ability to conduct a successful event included new health precautions (social distancing, masks, hand sanitizing, etc.), reduced travel options, economic recession, people’s general crowd aversion, low registration numbers to date and the substantial loss of sponsorship of social networking events, courses, awards, scholarships and other items such as tote bags and nametags/lanyards that has been traditionally enjoyed.

APSA said this decision was not made lightly as it looked forward to celebrating its 50th annual conference and exposition in the same city where its inaugural events were held. Due to the valued, longtime relationship between APSA and the City of Houston, the company is exploring the possibilities of conducting APSCON there again in the future.

In lieu of APSCON 2020, APSA will be adding many of the classes from the conference to the live Webinar Training Series already posted on its website. It is also developing a plan to present the courses normally conducted during the event live online and researching options for a virtual tradeshow so fans can still interact with its corporate members registered to exhibit. APSA said it is working hard on finalizing the details, so look for more information soon via email and on its website. The company also stressed that it has several events scheduled for later in the year that are still on at this time.

If you were already registered to attend, exhibit or instruct at APSCON 2020, you should have received a separate communication about your cancelling and refunding options. If you made a hotel reservation but had not yet registered, you will need to cancel your reservation individually as APSA cannot do it for you.