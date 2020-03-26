Appareo receives certification for Stratus transponders in part 27 helicopters

Appareo has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for installation of Stratus transponders in part 27 aircraft. The approved model list supplemental type certificate (AML-STC) includes Airbus Helicopters, Bell, Leonardo, and Robinson Helicopter. The H-variant models, named Stratus ES-H and Stratus ESG-H, are now available through the Authorized Appareo Dealer Network, and retail for the same price as the part 23 transponders.

Stratus ESG-H — $2,995:

Designed to be an all-in-one box solution for ADS-B mandate compliance, Stratus ESG-H is a 1090 Extended Squitter (ES) transponder with built-in certified WAAS GPS.

Stratus ES-H — $2,495:

Designed for aircraft owners who have already invested in WAAS GPS, Stratus ES-H will make an aircraft rule-compliant when paired with any of the following navigators:

  • Garmin GPS 175
  • Garmin GPS 400W, GNC 420W/420 AW, and GNS 430W/430AW with software version 5.00 or later
  • Garmin GPS GNS 480 (CNX80)
  • Garmin GPS 500W and GNS 530W/530AW/530TAWS with software version 5.02 or later
  • Garmin 6XX and 7XX with software version 3.00 or later
  • Avidyne IFD440 and IFD540 with software version 10.0.3.0 or later
Both models are certified 1090 ES ADS-B Out transponders designed with the common 1.65-inch form factor to easily replace existing transponders. Stratus transponders can be connected to an ADS-B In receiver for the complete ADS-B experience.

