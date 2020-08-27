Appareo announces Stratus Insight integration with Avidyne IFD series navigators

Appareo recently announced the integration of its Stratus Insight EFB with Avidyne’s newest FMS and GPS navigator products, Helios and Atlas. This integration allows for bidirectional communication between the application and the navigator. This capability is also currently available for Avidyne customers flying with the IFD 440, 540, and 550 GPS navigators.

Using this communication link, customers can create flight plans in the FMS and push them to Stratus Insight or, alternatively, push flight plans created on the app into their navigator. Additionally, if the navigator is receiving ADS-B In, it will send subscription-free weather and ADS-B traffic information directly to Stratus Insight. Other value-added information such as AHRS data that’s available from an Avidyne navigator will be sent to Stratus Insight as well.

To enable this bidirectional communication, Avidyne customers simply connect their iPad or iPhone Wi-Fi to their FMS, and open the Stratus Insight application.

“Avidyne has been delivering exceptional products to general aviation for years,” said Kristofer Garberg, president of Appareo Aviation. “With their expansion into new markets with the Atlas and Helio products, it provides more options for Stratus Insight users when selecting their hardware. Appareo is delighted to be working with Avidyne to deepen the integration to give the users a best-in-class experience in the future.”