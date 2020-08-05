Apollo Air Services selected to be U.K. and European supplier for Aviation Clean Air

A United Kingdom-based VIP helicopter charter company, Apollo Air Services, has been announced as the U.K. supplier of United States-based Aviation Clean Air’s ionizing airborne purification units. The new technology is proven to deactivate 99.4 percent of airborne virus including COVID-19, meaning passengers and crew can feel safe in the knowledge that the purified air they breathe, and surfaces that they touch during the helicopter flight, are safe.

Advertisement

Apollo Air Services can handle the full installation of the new system from start to finish — from providing the equipment, gaining approval, and fitting the unit within the aircraft. Once it has been installed, Apollo can also test for elements. The Ionization Purification System operates through the aircraft’s existing environmental control system and can be fitted to any helicopter.

The ground-breaking technology means that the passengers and crew are not required to wear masks or gloves and can sit back and enjoy their flight in full comfort. The Ionization Purification System uses positive and negative ions to immediately improve interior air quality, eliminate odours and kill pathogens in the air and on surfaces, wherever they live throughout the cabin and cockpit, making the air even purer and safer than in a medical environment.

In the COVID-19 travel landscape, health and hygiene have never been more important and are now key considerations in where and how consumers travel for leisure and for business. Having the air purification provides considerable added value to each aircraft, and means in both the short and long-term, clients and crew can feel safe and protected from the virus and confident to travel once again.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to be appointed the supplier of Aviation Clean Air’s ground-breaking technology within Europe and the U.K. It has never been more important to ensure clients feel safe and comfortable flying by helicopter and this new technology is crucial in gaining back customer confidence. We have installed the units to our own fleet and are encouraging our fellow helicopter owners and operators to do the same to help protect their clients and crew. We can manage the installation from start to finish from our maintenance base in Blackpool, so there’s no need to worry about the fitting, testing and approval process,” said Steve Graham, director, accountable manager, chief pilot and training captain at Apollo Air Services.