Ansat helicopters to transport patients with Covid-19 in isolation modules

Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has obtained approval from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to install isolation units in Ansat multipurpose helicopters to transport patients with Covid-19. The units will be installed on EMS-configured Ansat helicopters.

Advertisement

“Currently, about 30 Ansat helicopters have been supplied to regions for air medical services,” said executive director of Rostec, Oleg Yevtushenko. “To improve their performance during the pandemic, we have launched certification process, and obtained permission for installing isolation units for transporting patients. This does not require modification of an aircraft. Such equipment will provide more opportunities to use an aircraft for medical purposes.”

Ansat helicopters save people as they are used for air medical services, and regularly make flights for medical evacuation day and night. The helicopters are used in the Moscow Region, the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Kirov Region, the Kostroma Region, the Tver Region, the Chelyabinsk Region, the Belgorod Region, the Volgograd Region, the Astrakhan Region, in the Republic of Tatarstan, etc.

“All work necessary for obtaining approval from Russian aviation authorities has been carried out within a short period of time,” stated director general of Russian Helicopters holding company Andrey Boginsky. “[The] Ansat helicopter was primarily equipped with a cabin for patients with infectious diseases to facilitate operation of the existing aircraft already used for air medical services – it will be possible to use those aircraft for combating Covid-19, and transport patients who could have highly dangerous infections and viruses.”

The Ansat is a light, multipurpose, twin-engine helicopter, the serial production of which is deployed at Kazan Helicopters. According to the helicopter certificate, its design allows it to be converted into a cargo version, or into a passenger rotorcraft that can lift up to seven people.

In May 2015, a supplement to a type certificate for the modification of the helicopter with a medical module was obtained. The Ansat is certified for use in the temperatures ranging between -45 С and 50 С, and in high mountains.