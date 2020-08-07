Ansat helicopter flights start in Mexico

Craft Avia Center, a Mexican dealer of Russian Helicopters holding company, has begun flights with its new Ansat light multipurpose helicopter in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Advertisement

The Ansat helicopter was delivered to Craft Avia Center by Russian Helicopter Systems company.

Advertisement

Ansat helicopters are expected to be used in Mexico for VIP transportation, firefighting and other needs. Their cockpit design allows the rotorcraft to be converted into a cargo, passenger or medical configuration, capable of transporting up to seven people, within an hour.

Craft Avia Center had previously reported that at the first stage, 13 Ansat helicopters were to be delivered for the company and its customers, and 27 rotorcraft for the national air medical services project.

Certification of the Ansat model in Mexico is expected to be completed in 2020.