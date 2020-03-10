Ansat Emergency Flotation System receives regulatory approval

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has certified an Emergency Flotation System for the Ansat helicopter. It is designed for emergency water landing and is used to save lives of the crew and passengers. Rosaviatsiya also issued Kazan Helicopters of Russian Helicopters with the approval for the main change: the reduction in airworthiness limitations for the Ansat.

The Emergency Flotation System was tested at the flight and test complex of Kazan Helicopters. The program included assessment of the helicopter’s performance with packed and filled ballonets, which are made of an elastic material to ensure flotation of the rotorcraft. The time necessary for filling the ballonets during the flight was also measured.

During ground tests, the activation of life rafts and the possibility of evacuating passengers and the crew through emergency exits were assessed.

“Kazan Helicopters received an opinion on flotation and resilience of [the] Ansat helicopter with the sea state code 4 [moderate waves] according to the World Meteorological Organization, after simulation tests of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute named after N.E. Zhukovsky in a basin and in the open sea. I would like to emphasize that due to this system, [the] Ansat helicopter provides for safe evacuation of passengers and the crew to life rafts in case of ditching,” said managing director of Kazan Helicopters Yuri Pustovgarov.

Ansat helicopters equipped with the Emergency Flotation System will be capable of flights at a considerable distance from the coast, as well as of participation in search-and-rescue operations. The installation of the Emergency Floatation System will be optional, at a customer’s request.

Additionally, Ansat has received certification of a reduction in airworthiness limitations of its main parts, such as the main rotor hub, the antitorque rotor, the empennage, etc. This will reduce the cost of replacing those parts and considerably reduce the cost of helicopter maintenance, and a flying hour in general.

These changes make Ansat more attractive for potential customers and increase its competitiveness compared to foreign rotorcraft.

Ansat is a light multipurpose twin-engine helicopter, with serial production at Kazan Helicopters. According to the helicopter certificate, its design allows converting it into a cargo version or into a passenger rotorcraft that can lift up to seven people. In May 2015, a supplement to the type certificate for the modification of the helicopter with a medical module was obtained. Ansat is certified for use in the temperatures ranging between -45°С and +50°С, and in high mountains.