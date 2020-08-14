Another successful rescue for 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron

Posted on ; Royal Canadian Air Force Press Release

On Aug. 13, a crew of a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron proceeded to a successful rescue by hoisting one person who was stranded on a shore of a river near Thistle Lake, Ontario.

The Griffon helicopter was operating with a crew of six out of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport when the incident occurred. Mike Reyno Photo
The search-and-rescue crew aboard the Griffon had to hoist the patient into the helicopter due to unsuitable landing conditions. Mike Reyno Photo
At around 1:00 a.m. local time, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton received a call for assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from North Bay. One person, in good condition, was unreachable on the shore of the river after the boat got stranded at the bottom of rapids. Members of 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron based out of 8 Wing Trenton responded with a CH-146 Griffon Helicopter and were on scene at around 4:00 a.m.

The Griffon couldn’t land in this area because of the unsuitable terrain due to rapids. The search-and-rescue technicians proceeded to a high altitude rescue by hoisting the patient into the helicopter and safely transported him to West Nipissing General Hospital.

