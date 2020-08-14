Another successful rescue for 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron

On Aug. 13, a crew of a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron proceeded to a successful rescue by hoisting one person who was stranded on a shore of a river near Thistle Lake, Ontario.

At around 1:00 a.m. local time, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton received a call for assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from North Bay. One person, in good condition, was unreachable on the shore of the river after the boat got stranded at the bottom of rapids. Members of 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron based out of 8 Wing Trenton responded with a CH-146 Griffon Helicopter and were on scene at around 4:00 a.m.

The Griffon couldn’t land in this area because of the unsuitable terrain due to rapids. The search-and-rescue technicians proceeded to a high altitude rescue by hoisting the patient into the helicopter and safely transported him to West Nipissing General Hospital.