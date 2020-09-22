Announcing Vertical Marketplace, the new title from the publishers of Vertical

MHM Publishing, publisher of Vertical and Vertical Valor magazines, has announced the launch of Vertical Marketplace as a stand-alone e-magazine and online portal, adding to its portfolio of aviation titles.

With unrivaled distribution and online presence, Vertical is widely recognized as the helicopter industry’s most trusted media resource. For nearly 20 years, Vertical has provided a dedicated Marketplace section within the magazine, providing companies with a cost-effective way to market their products and services.

Now, with face-to-face meetings and trade shows greatly curtailed, the addition of a stand-alone digital edition of Vertical Marketplace will make it even easier for buyers and sellers to connect through the platform.

MHM Publishing co-owner Mike Reyno explained, “Our Marketplace section has been a go-to source for products and services within the helicopter industry since Vertical was first launched in 2002. It’s a valued service not only for our Marketplace advertisers, but also for readers who are looking for their specialized offerings.

“Now, connecting those buyers and sellers in a cost-effective way is more important than ever,” he continued. “As its own e-magazine, Vertical Marketplace will be published monthly both within and alongside Vertical, providing a convenient way for readers to browse Marketplace listings in a digital format.”

Existing sections within Vertical Marketplace include MRO, products, services, sales and leasing, training, and employment. Future issues will see the aircraft sales and leasing section expanded and new departments added, including parts and accessories.

Vertical Marketplace will launch in October. For more information, contact Carla McKay at [email protected], or for aircraft sales and leasing, contact Rob Reyno at [email protected]