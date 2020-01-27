Alpine Aerotech receives STCs for Bell 212 digital instruments

Alpine Aerotech, an international leader in helicopter maintenance and product development, announced on Jan. 27 that it has officially secured a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certificates (STCs) for its cost-effective digital flight instrument kit applicable for Bell 212 visual flight rules (VFR) operations.

Celebrating 30 years of experience, Aerotech continues to offer unique solutions that reduce maintenance costs and increase aircraft utilization. The digital flight instrument kit is specifically designed to replace expensive, unreliable heading and attitude indicators with robust digital versions that have no moving parts to wear out.

In addition to the former analog attitude and heading gauges, the installer can also remove the tarsyn/rate gyros, flux valve, remote compensator, compass control, and all associated wiring leaving less components to fail in service. The kit also includes all installation provisions to create a near plug and play solution that requires only minor structural modifications.

Aerotech plans to price the kit aggressively in relation to repair/replacement expenses and believes it will become the next obvious upgrade for cost-conscious Bell 212 operators. The kit comes with a complete two-year warranty on all instruments and components.

“Our Canadian customers have already provided great feedback from the initial installations,” said Taylor Wilson, manager of manufacturing at Alpine Aerotech. “We hope the addition of FAA and EASA approvals will help Bell 212 operators save time and money internationally.”