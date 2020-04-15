Alpine Aerotech develops barrier system in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Alpine Aerotech, in collaboration with Port Aerospace, has developed a crew barrier/isolation system which has been officially accepted by a Transport Canada delegate.

Advertisement

The kit, which was established in direct response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to create a non-permeable barrier between the crew and passenger compartments. This barrier provides an added level of protection against the transmission of airborne droplets that may contain the virus.

Advertisement

Aerotech utilizes aerospace grade peel-and-stick Velcro that can be installed quickly in the field without the use of hand tools. Its construction is durable, FAR 25.853 burn rated, and includes a waterproof storage bag. Bell 205, 212, and 412 variants are currently in production, with Bell 206L and 407 models to soon follow.

“We are all navigating these uncertain times together,” said Jeff Denomme, president of Alpine Aerotech. “We are trying to develop these kits as quickly as possible to help support those engaged in essential operations.”