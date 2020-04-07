Alpha Unmanned Systems’ autonomous helicopters now flying multi-UAV missions

Alpha Unmanned Systems, SL and Simplex Corporation have announced their partnership to enable multiple helicopter UAVs to be flown concurrently, by a single operator and ground control station, and beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS). The two companies are developing this unique capability for an Israeli customer.

Advertisement

In this critical time, drone usage is increasingly important for urgent missions. The ability to fly multiple drones simultaneously with minimal manpower, is essential. Many concurrent and complementary missions can now be flown at the same time and by the same operator, from urgent medical delivery to surveillance and quarantine enforcement.

Eric Freeman, CEO of Alpha Unmanned Systems, said, “Alpha is very pleased to work closely with Simplex in the development and deployment of this Unified Flight System. Now, one trained operator can operate up to six Alpha 800 helicopters and four additional drones, each Alpha helicopter executing its own autonomous mission while the system manages the shared airspace and flight parameters dynamically.”

Advertisement

The Alpha 800 gasoline-powered helicopter UAV is a top choice among first responders as its three-hour autonomous flight time, 50 km range and three kg payload capacity make many types of missions possible. The platform is used in ResponDrone, an EU H2020 initiative, and by Spain’s UME (Unidad Militar de Emergencia).

Shay Levi, CEO of Simplex, said, “We are delighted that our CAAI certified and highly effective system allows operating multiple concurrent Alpha 800 missions while significantly increasing flight safety.”

Simplex, a Tel-Aviv based company, works to make multi-UAV flying a reality. In partnership with Alpha and with other leading UAV manufacturers, its systems are in use today in Israel, the world’s most demanding UAV marketplace.