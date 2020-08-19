All-SME consortium tackles specialized flight test instrumentation for RACER

On June 22, 2020, the SMART-FTI project kicked off during an online video conference in line with Covid-19 requirements.

The SMEs taking part in the project are all first-timers — they’ve never been part of a Clean Sky project before, and they’re eager to sink their teeth into this new challenge.

The goal of SMART-FTI is to design specialized aerodynamic flight test instrumentation that will address the unique demands of the RACER demonstrator. The project will draw on the specialist additive manufacturing skills of the three companies and their knowledge of sensor modules and instrumentation.

“These innovative instrumentation assemblies will enable minimally intrusive measurements with broad coverage to characterize the aerodynamics of a novel helicopter concept and allow for improvements to fuel consumption and performance,” said Katharina Kreitz of Vectoflow GmbH, the coordinator of the project. “The key factors of non-intrusiveness, easy and fast installation, and flexibility are the core objectives.”

The project’s concept centres on a modular approach, designing instrumentation using additive manufacturing which will be thin, lightweight, and of high-strength and temperature resistance, also improving the aerodynamic performance of RACER. In this way, it will contribute to Clean Sky’s environmental objectives.

Different sensors, probes and all other elements will be integrated into the modules using a ‘plug and play’ approach. The advantage of this approach is that each module can be calibrated offsite and installed non-intrusively.

Project officer Sonell Shroff has high expectations from this first time SME consortium.

“My interaction with the consortium has been frequent and very productive. It is a group of meticulous people we are working with here, and this shows in the details of the project plan. We are dealing with innovative technology and a very challenging brief, and the team is already working together well. It can only get better from here,” she said.

SMART-FTI brings together three SMEs: Vectoflow GmbH is a young, innovative company developing fluid-dynamic metrology devices, Evolution Measurements is a provider of physical and consultative solutions to measurement problems, and Any Shape — Additive Technologies for Industry specializes in additive manufacturing. The combination of their unique skillsets will make for innovative flight test instrumentation to fit the specific needs of RACER.

SMART-FTI has been granted $1.4 million by the EU’s Horizon 2020 program for a period of three years.