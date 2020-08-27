Alameda County Sheriff begins operating first public safety-configured 505 Jet Ranger X

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced on Aug. 27 the delivery of the first Bell-manufactured, public safety-configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit.

“Bell is proud to deliver Alameda County Sheriff’s Office with one of the most technologically equipped short light single aircraft on the market today,” said Doug Schoen, managing director, North America. “With more than 250 Bell 505s in service and 45,000 fleet flight hours, the aircraft continues to showcase mission capability, exceptional performance and unmatched direct operating cost in its class.”

Following strong interest from global municipalities that are expanding their capabilities by adding aerial operations to their mission portfolio, Bell introduced its public safety configuration of the Bell 505, which includes the following onboard equipment:

A 17-inch Macro-Blue MB17W display

An AEM 300-watt Loudhailer system

A Trakkabeam TLX Searchlight mounted on an AA AFT Hardpoint

A Wescam MX-10 Camera mounted on an Aeronautical Accessories’ FWD Hardpoint

A PS Engineering PAC45 Digital Audio System with Pilot and Copilot individual audio controllers

A Churchill ARS700 Map System Interfaced to the MX-10 and TLX Searchlight

Two dual USB charging ports

AeroDynamix NVG Cockpit lighting

High Skid Gear

Technisonic TDFM-9100 radio

Cargo hook equipment

“The price-point, craftmanship and safety standard of the Bell 505 made our choice very easy,” said Derrick Hesselein, Captain, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Alameda County’s Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern continued, “The Bell 505 is an outstanding machine that will provide a vital service to the citizens of Alameda County for years to come. Bell’s responsiveness, attention to detail and willingness to get it right has far exceed our expectations. As the leader of a law enforcement organization, I have a responsibility to provide my staff with high quality equipment that will keep them safe as they protect our community. The Bell 505 is no exception. This force-multiplier will enable us to quickly respond to any emergency within the region, thus elevating our service to the community.”

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.